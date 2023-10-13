ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 62.11.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Down 5.2 %

Institutional Trading of ARM

Shares of ARM stock opened at 51.85 on Monday. ARM has a 1 year low of 49.85 and a 1 year high of 69.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARM stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.