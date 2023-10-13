ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 62.11.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Trading Down 5.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

ARM opened at 51.85 on Monday. ARM has a 52-week low of 49.85 and a 52-week high of 69.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARM stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.