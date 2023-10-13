ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ARM in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 62.11.

Shares of ARM opened at 51.85 on Monday. ARM has a 1 year low of 49.85 and a 1 year high of 69.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARM stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

