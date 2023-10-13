ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ARM in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 62.11.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Stock Down 5.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Shares of ARM opened at 51.85 on Monday. ARM has a 52-week low of 49.85 and a 52-week high of 69.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARM stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.