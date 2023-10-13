ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.70 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41.70 ($0.51). 12,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 52,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.90 ($0.53).
ASA International Group Trading Down 8.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.20 million, a P/E ratio of 545.71 and a beta of 1.12.
About ASA International Group
ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASA International Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Arm Holdings Already Has 40% Upside
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for ASA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.