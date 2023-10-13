Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Given New $250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 2.4 %

ABG opened at $212.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.58.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.