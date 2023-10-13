Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Asian Growth Cubs ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Asian Growth Cubs ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Asian Growth Cubs ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asian Growth Cubs ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.20% of Asian Growth Cubs ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Asian Growth Cubs ETF

The Asian Growth Cubs ETF (CUBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of Asian stocks specifically issued by companies located and\u002For listed in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, and Vietnam. Holdings are screened for ESG considerations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.