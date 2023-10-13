Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ARGGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 400 ($4.90) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 425 ($5.20) to GBX 379 ($4.64) in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ARGGY opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

