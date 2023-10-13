Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 379 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGYFree Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 425 ($5.20) to GBX 379 ($4.64) in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ARGGY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 400 ($4.90) in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 3.6 %

ARGGY stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.