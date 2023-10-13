Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,659,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,285,557. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,654,957.62.

On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $1,626,031.71.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $1,574,195.82.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.

On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $1,663,198.62.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total value of $1,624,465.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total value of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,681,823.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $1,694,349.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $1,669,379.37.

Shares of TEAM opened at $186.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.85. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $215.77.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

