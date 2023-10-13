Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. 7,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 48,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a market cap of C$66.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.63.
Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
About Aurion Resources
Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.
