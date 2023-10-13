AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $195.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

