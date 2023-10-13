Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.22.

AVID stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 145.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 90,658 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 23,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 14.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 266,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 690,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 118,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

