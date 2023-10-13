Avista (NYSE:AVA) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Avista from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Avista alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avista

Avista Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $32.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 95.34%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Avista by 15.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.