B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
B. Riley Financial Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RILYP opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.