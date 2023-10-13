B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYP opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

