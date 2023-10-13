B. Riley Initiates Coverage on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 654.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, Director Shinji Fujino sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $31,336.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan L. Boeckmann purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $49,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shinji Fujino sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $31,336.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 63.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 853,569 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,087,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 164,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 85,076 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

