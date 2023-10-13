B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $38.78 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

