B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $70.95 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

