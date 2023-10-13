B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 349.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.12. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

