B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,396 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Olin worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Olin by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Olin Stock Down 2.2 %

OLN stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.