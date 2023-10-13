B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.