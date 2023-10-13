B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,494 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $37.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62.

