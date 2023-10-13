B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Allstate Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $113.94 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

