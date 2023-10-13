B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %

FedEx stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $148.93 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.