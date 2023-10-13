B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.68.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.69 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

