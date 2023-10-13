B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.74.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.