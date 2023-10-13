B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

