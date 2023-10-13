B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

