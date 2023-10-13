B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

