B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,166 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.