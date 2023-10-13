B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

