B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.37.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $94.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

