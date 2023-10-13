Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. 193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 28 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

