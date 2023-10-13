BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,373,400 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the September 15th total of 853,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BAE Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $52.58 on Friday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth $227,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BAESY. Kepler Capital Markets raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.34) to GBX 1,140 ($13.95) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.48) to GBX 1,250 ($15.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

