BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,373,400 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the September 15th total of 853,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $52.58 on Friday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
Several research firms have commented on BAESY. Kepler Capital Markets raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.34) to GBX 1,140 ($13.95) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.48) to GBX 1,250 ($15.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
