Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,088 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $41,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

