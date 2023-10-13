Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,821,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.70% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $212,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.