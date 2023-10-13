Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,698,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,744 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of Redfin worth $108,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 3,238.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $139,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,291.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDFN

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $689.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Profile

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.