Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416,426 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.26% of Twilio worth $264,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 59.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 14.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $2,909,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,674,138.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $56.39 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.