Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.66% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $251,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 675,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 29.5% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 603,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,568,000 after purchasing an additional 137,401 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

SEDG stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.86. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $335.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.55.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

