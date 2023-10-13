Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,243 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.18% of Upwork worth $64,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $312,127.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,316,506.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $312,127.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,316,506.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $136,660.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at $131,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,014 shares of company stock worth $934,971. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

