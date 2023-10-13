Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Futu were worth $44,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Futu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Futu by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

FUTU stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

