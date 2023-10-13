Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $36.73 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.56% of CyberArk Software worth $36,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $164.92 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.42.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.