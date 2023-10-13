Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $46.48 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,196 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.07% of Infosys worth $46,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,156,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,568 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

