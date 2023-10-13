Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $48.22 Million Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.71% of JFrog worth $48,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in JFrog by 1,108.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 738,078 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 541,438 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in JFrog by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,518,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after buying an additional 501,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in JFrog by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after buying an additional 481,273 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,917,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,292 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,359 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,879. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

