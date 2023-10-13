Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $87.99 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,912,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 565,568 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $87,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $234,246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,130,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,733,000 after buying an additional 371,264 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.7% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,229,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after buying an additional 1,853,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.72. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.84%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

