Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $148,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after buying an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

See Also

