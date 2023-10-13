Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,843,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,936 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $52,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 47.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.06. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $294,611.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

