Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 416,037 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,886,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,037 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.06% of MP Materials worth $43,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 218,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 106,949 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 480,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 102,825 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 16.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.