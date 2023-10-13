Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,053,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,830 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.12% of Coursera worth $235,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Coursera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 90,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Coursera by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,569,770.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $90,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 597,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,569,770.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 728,004 shares of company stock worth $11,653,898. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

