Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.05% of Zillow Group worth $124,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on Z. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z opened at $43.53 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,511.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.